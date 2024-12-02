Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge voters accounted for 40% of state's early voting numbers ahead of Dec. 7 election
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish voters cast around 40% of the state's early ballots, more than any other parish in the state, ahead of the Dec. 7 election, Secretary of State data released Monday shows.
Of 93,893 early votes cast, 37,251 — 39.67% — came from East Baton Rouge Parish. The second-highest turnout was Jefferson Parish with 5,240 early ballots cast.
East Baton Rouge Parish has multiple important measures on the ballot for the Saturday election, including a run-off election for mayor-president between incumbent Democrat Sharon Weston Broome and Republican newcomer Sid Edwards. St. George residents will also vote on whether to approve transferring the new city's share of a 2% sales tax.
For a complete list of ballot measures that appeared on early ballots and will appear in the voting booth on Saturday — including four constitutional amendments — click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
-
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
-
Santa helps Livingston, Ascension parish get into the Christmas spirit during food...
-
Kids museum offers free health resources to families Sunday
-
Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts eighth annual toy drive to honor fallen officer's...
Sports Video
-
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...