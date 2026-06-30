East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asks for public's help identifying suspect in Siegen Lane burglary

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to a business burglary.

According to authorities, a white male entered the rear door of an Edible Arrangements at 6725 Siegen Lane at around 4:23 a.m. on June 19. The man was wearing a dark-colored shirt, light-colored shorts and a backpack and had a tattoo on his left arm.

He stole items from inside the business before leaving the area, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Burglary Division.

Anyone who recognizes the individual can contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Burglary Division at 225-389-5064. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.