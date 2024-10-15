East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member hosts event for minority and women-owned businesses

BATON ROUGE — An event geared toward minority and women-owned businesses was held in Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning.

The Minority and Women-Owned Business Fair Share Program was hosted by East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Shashonnie Steward.

Those in attendance at the event were able to network, as well as get strategies and tips on how to access and secure different opportunities across the capital area.

They were also able to get an overview of the types of opportunities historically offered.