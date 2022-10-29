74°
East Baton Rouge Parish announce Trick-or-Treat Hours ahead of Halloween

57 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, October 29 2022 Oct 29, 2022 October 29, 2022 10:31 AM October 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Parish officials announced Trick-or-Treat hours ahead of Halloween this Monday. Times will be between 6pm and 8pm.

Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips:

  • Never allow children to trick-or-treat without adult supervision.
  • Always stay in groups.
  • Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible.
  • Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes.
  • Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods.
  • Do not allow children to eat any candy or treats until thoroughly checked by an adult.
  • Drivers are asked to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.
  • Call police if any suspicious activity occurs, or if candy is suspected to be tainted.
  • Residents are encouraged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy.

