East Baton Rouge Parish announce Trick-or-Treat Hours ahead of Halloween
BATON ROUGE - Parish officials announced Trick-or-Treat hours ahead of Halloween this Monday. Times will be between 6pm and 8pm.
Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips:
- Never allow children to trick-or-treat without adult supervision.
- Always stay in groups.
- Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible.
- Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes.
- Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods.
- Do not allow children to eat any candy or treats until thoroughly checked by an adult.
- Drivers are asked to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.
- Call police if any suspicious activity occurs, or if candy is suspected to be tainted.
- Residents are encouraged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy.
