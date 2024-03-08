Early voting for spring election starts Saturday; what's on the ballot?

BATON ROUGE — Early voting for the spring election on March 23 starts Saturday and runs through March 16.

When voters statewide visit the polls starting this weekend, the top ballot measure for many will be the presidential primaries. It is important to note that voters must be a member of a party to participate.

In Baton Rouge, Republican Emily Soulé and nonpartisan Steve Crump are running for the District 8 school board seat previously held by Katie Kennison and Connie Bernard.

Baker's voters will make decisions on a new mayor, police chief and three city council seats. Iberville Parish is electing a school board member and St. Gabriel is electing a new city council member.

For more information about polling sites and ballot measures, visit the Secretary of State's website.