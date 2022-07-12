82°
Early-morning shooting leaves 15-year-old injured; police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that left a teenager wounded.
Police responded to the 2500 block of Washington Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning after a report of a shooting. A 15-year-old was on the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing. Stay with WBRZ for the latest.
