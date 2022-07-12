82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early-morning shooting leaves 15-year-old injured; police investigating

2 hours 5 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, July 12 2022 Jul 12, 2022 July 12, 2022 6:36 AM July 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that left a teenager wounded.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Washington Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning after a report of a shooting. A 15-year-old was on the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. 

Trending News

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing. Stay with WBRZ for the latest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days