Early morning house fire on E. Buchanan Street ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was intentionally set on fire in Old South Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, officials say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the house fire was in the 700 block of East Buchanan Street.

When first responders arrived they found flames along the home's back porch and in the kitchen.

They extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Officials believe the fire was started, by an arsonist, on the home's porch and the flames eventually spread to the kitchen.

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050.