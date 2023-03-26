Early morning arson destroys vacant house off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a fire that destroyed a house off Plank Road early Sunday morning was intentionally set.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it responded to the blaze at a vacant house on Adams Avenue, just off Plank Road, shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, and they were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to neighboring homes. The house was a total loss, officials say.

Investigators later determined the cause of the fire was arson. There is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the fire is urged to contact BRFD at (225) 389-2050.