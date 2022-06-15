95°
Latest Weather Blog
Early-morning apartment fire destroys unit, tenant's dog dies
SLIDELL - Crews with the St. Tammany Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning that claimed the entire unit.
Pictures from the fire department's Facebook post showed crews arrived at the Pontchartrain apartment complex to see the unit's balcony windows and doorway illuminated by the flames, with smoke pouring out of the openings and curling onto the roof.
The tenant was woken up by the blaze and was able to make it out, but his dog did not survive.
No further injuries were reported.
Trending News
The cause of the fire is unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garbage truck worker taken to hospital after being hit by car
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
Business owner hoping to leave Livingston controversy behind and start fresh in...
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
City Park Lake covered in algae and dead fish; officials hope new...
Sports Video
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line