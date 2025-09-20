Latest Weather Blog
Dutchtown shuts out Collegiate Baton Rouge for homecoming
DUTCHTOWN - The Dutchtown Griffins held Collegiate Baton Rouge scoreless en route to a big win for their homecoming game. The final score was 62-0.
The score came early and often for Dutchtown. A lot of their touchdowns coming from the defense and special teams in the first quarter.
Griffins' defensive lineman recovered a fumble in Dolphin territory and brought it back for a touchdown. On the ensuing kick off, Collegiate can't get a handle on the ball and it's recovered and walked in for another score by Camden Hanberry. It was 27-0 Dutchtown at that point.
Maki Hill ran in another score to make it 34-0.
Dutchtown would pile it on defensively when Jordon Odom had a scoop and score from a Collegiate fumble.
Trending News
The Griffins led the Dolphins 40-0 after the first quarter. They'd win it 62-0.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Charles Catholic holds on to beat Dunham
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Catholic at U-High
-
Elected position remains open for more than a year in Pointe Coupee...
-
Taylor Swift announces theatrical album launch; AMC moviegoers experience wait times getting...
-
Aldi to open Zachary store in former Winn-Dixie building in October