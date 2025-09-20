68°
Dutchtown shuts out Collegiate Baton Rouge for homecoming

7 hours 18 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, September 19 2025 Sep 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 11:01 PM September 19, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

DUTCHTOWN - The Dutchtown Griffins held Collegiate Baton Rouge scoreless en route to a big win for their homecoming game. The final score was 62-0.

The score came early and often for Dutchtown. A lot of their touchdowns coming from the defense and special teams in the first quarter.

Griffins' defensive lineman recovered a fumble in Dolphin territory and brought it back for a touchdown. On the ensuing kick off, Collegiate can't get a handle on the ball and it's recovered and walked in for another score by Camden Hanberry. It was 27-0 Dutchtown at that point.

Maki Hill ran in another score to make it 34-0.

Dutchtown would pile it on defensively when Jordon Odom had a scoop and score from a Collegiate fumble. 

The Griffins led the Dolphins 40-0 after the first quarter. They'd win it 62-0.

