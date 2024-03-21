62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dutchtown High School partially evacuated after threat posted to social media

42 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2024 Mar 21, 2024 March 21, 2024 9:36 AM March 21, 2024 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

DUTCHTOWN - Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish was "partially evacuated" after a bomb threat was posted to social media mentioning a specific part of campus. 

Officials said students were safely evacuated, but parents were asked not to come to campus at this time. 

Trending News

Law enforcement was on campus investigating. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days