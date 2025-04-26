88°
Dutchtown High alum Dylan Sampson drafted by Cleveland Browns in 4th Round of 2025 NFL Draft

2 hours 23 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, April 26 2025 Apr 26, 2025 April 26, 2025 1:02 PM April 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Dutchtown High School running back Dylan Sampson was drafted by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, making him the sixth Griffin to go to the NFL.

Sampson, who spent three seasons at the University of Tennessee, was picked in the 4th Round as the 126th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As a Volunteer, Sampson rushed for 2,486 yards, averaging around six yards per carry. In 2024, he was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Sampson joins Eric Reid, Landon Collins, Eddie Lacy, Justin Reid and Lloyd Cushenberry as former Dutchtown players to be drafted by NFL teams.

