Dutchtown comes back to beat St. Amant in district matchup

5 hours 11 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, October 03 2025 Oct 3, 2025 October 03, 2025 10:45 PM October 03, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

ST. AMANT - Dutchtown overcame a double-digit deficit Friday night to grab a district road win at St. Amant.

Dutchtown 35, St. Amant 28 

Dutchtown trailed 28-14 in the second half, but the Griffins offense came alive thanks to a big rushing touchdown from quarterback Owen Fletcher.

Dutchtown improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in District 5-5A play.

St. Amant suffers its first loss of the season. They fall to 4-1 this fall.

