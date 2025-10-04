69°
Dutchtown comes back to beat St. Amant in district matchup
ST. AMANT - Dutchtown overcame a double-digit deficit Friday night to grab a district road win at St. Amant.
Dutchtown 35, St. Amant 28
Dutchtown trailed 28-14 in the second half, but the Griffins offense came alive thanks to a big rushing touchdown from quarterback Owen Fletcher.
Dutchtown improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in District 5-5A play.
St. Amant suffers its first loss of the season. They fall to 4-1 this fall.
