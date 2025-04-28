72°
Duo claims first career PGA Tour wins at Zurich Classic

1 hour 40 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, April 27 2025 Apr 27, 2025 April 27, 2025 10:48 PM April 27, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel
Courtesy: PGA Tour

AVONDALE, Louisiana - The Zurich Classic delivered a couple of first-time winners on the PGA Tour Sunday.

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak combined to shoot -28 this week to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, beating Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard by one stroke.

The win is the first on the PGA Tour for both Griffin and Novak. The tournament, played at TPC Louisiana, is the only team-event on the PGA Tour.

Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 12th at -22.

