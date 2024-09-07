72°
Dunham Tigers romp over Parkview Baptist Eagles in opener
BATON ROUGE - The Dunham Tigers rolled to a big 46-0 win over the Parkview Baptist Eagles in both teams season opening game.
Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven was a part of six touchdowns as the Tigers were up 20-0 in the first quarter.
The Tiger defense harassed Eagle quarterback Noah Graves throughout the first half of play and pitched the shutout to get things started.
