Dunham Tigers romp over Parkview Baptist Eagles in opener

BATON ROUGE - The Dunham Tigers rolled to a big 46-0 win over the Parkview Baptist Eagles in both teams season opening game.

Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven was a part of six touchdowns as the Tigers were up 20-0 in the first quarter.

The Tiger defense harassed Eagle quarterback Noah Graves throughout the first half of play and pitched the shutout to get things started.