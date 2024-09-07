72°
Dunham Tigers romp over Parkview Baptist Eagles in opener

1 hour 30 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 September 06, 2024 11:09 PM September 06, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The Dunham Tigers rolled to a big 46-0 win over the Parkview Baptist Eagles in both teams season opening game. 

Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven was a part of six touchdowns as the Tigers were up 20-0 in the first quarter.

The Tiger defense harassed Eagle quarterback Noah Graves throughout the first half of play and pitched the shutout to get things started. 

