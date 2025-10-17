Dudley DeBosier's 'For the Future' scholarship program awards Louisiana students $8,444

BATON ROUGE - Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has launched its "For the Future" scholarship program, giving $8,444 to Louisiana students for creating videos advocating against texting and driving.

The program, which is part of their efforts to build safer communities by educating and empowering the youth, invites high school seniors and college students to create short videos that discourage distracted driving.

The scholarship's four categories include $4,444 for the best overall video, $1,500 awards for the most creative and persuasive videos, and a $1,000 People's Choice Award determined by voting via social media.

"We see Louisiana's youth as the next generation of changemakers. This scholarship empowers them to use their creativity and passion to address one of the most pressing safety issues facing their peers," Managing Partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers Chad Dudley said.

Applications are open through Dec. 31, with the winners being announced in March of 2026. The winning videos will also be featured in Dudley DeBosier's 2026 Public Safety Campaign across billboards, television and social media throughout the state.