Drying out, leading into a mild Saturday

Today and Tonight: Rain will continue to exit the area this morning, leading into a dry Saturday afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s. Tonight, expect temperatures to be slightly cooler in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.









Looking Ahead:





Rain returns to the forecast again on Sunday. Sunday morning will be dry, but mild. Sunday afternoon, clouds will increase with a few showers developing across the area as a warm front lifts north off the Gulf. Sunday evening, we'll have widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms across south Louisiana, as an area of low pressure moves over head. Rainfall totals by the end of the weekend will range between 0.50" - 1". A few locally higher amounts are possible. By Monday morning, the rain will have cleared the area, with a few lingering clouds. The chilly air will return on Monday with highs only in the low to mid 50s.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





