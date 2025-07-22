Drunk wrong-way driver leaves man hospitalized, fighting for his life after crash on I-110

BATON ROUGE - Officials said a 54-year-old man was drunk driving in the wrong lane on I-110 when he crashed into Darrell Batiste on July 4.

Michael Young, the driver, died, but Batiste is still fighting for his life.

"He has 6 broken ribs, a broken tibia in one leg and a broken ankle in the other leg, and also his spine is really inflamed and really bruised up and really battered. He has had a neck brace on the whole time he has been there. He had collapsed lungs on the way to the hospital, and his heart stopped on the way, too," his younger brother Javion Batiste said, describing his condition.

For Javion and his twin, Darrien, it has been rough seeing him like this.

"He was a really introverted guy, he is really private but once you get to know him he was really a goofball. He was a character, a loving brother, he would do anything, he was really unproblematic, he doesn't bother anybody," Javion said.

They believe this could have been avoided if the driver had not been impaired.

"Your decisions just don't affect you, it affects all of your people. Literally 17 minutes changed all of our lives like me, him, our sisters, our brother, I feel that it is really a selfish decision to drink and drive to do whatever. It is all the name of fun, it's not fun now. It shouldn't have happened," he said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.