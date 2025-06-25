Drugs, weapons among contraband discovered in Tangipahoa Parish Jail after facility search

AMITE - Multiple types of contraband, including drugs and weapons, were uncovered during a sweep of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, officials said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said over 100 law enforcement personnel, including assistance from Livingston deputies and Rayburn Correctional Center employees, did a full-scale search of the facility.

Officials are investigating how the contraband ended up in the prison and multiple arrests are expected.