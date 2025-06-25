94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drugs, weapons among contraband discovered in Tangipahoa Parish Jail after facility search

1 hour 25 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 2:14 PM June 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

AMITE - Multiple types of contraband, including drugs and weapons, were uncovered during a sweep of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, officials said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said over 100 law enforcement personnel, including assistance from Livingston deputies and Rayburn Correctional Center employees, did a full-scale search of the facility.

Trending News

Officials are investigating how the contraband ended up in the prison and multiple arrests are expected.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days