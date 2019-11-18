Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand South came home in July to find their driveways ripped up and rock in their place.

Sarah Haydel says it took her a long time to figure out who was responsible for the work in the front of her house and thought it would be put back together by now.

"Never really knew who did it. Whe who-done-it part was a mystery up until a month ago," she said.

Ascension Wastewater takes responsibility for tearing up a dozen or so driveways in Gonzales to gain access to sewer pipe underneath. Ascension Wastewater is making major sewer repairs in the area and upgrading old pipes. The work has been going on for more than a year.

Haydel says she's been dealing with poor drainage and sewage bubbling from the manhole outside her house since she moved in four years ago. The trouble bubbles over when it rains.

"It could just be a quick downpour and up it comes. You can see tissue," she said.

The water and sewage caused her driveway to cave in, washing away dirt from underneath and around. She had been calling the parish to report the issue for a while. When she first saw her driveway torn up she thought the issue would be repaired soon after. Instead, months have gone by and nothing's changed.

"No one's contacted me, no one's reached out," Haydel said.

While she admits the drainage in her neighborhood has improved some, the issue hasn't been resolved.

Ascension Wastewater says it has a few more repairs to make, and it hopes to be done with the work by the end of the year, weather permitting. Once those repairs are made, the driveways will be repaired.





