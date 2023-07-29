77°
Drivers seek relief for insurance lapse fines owed to OMV

May 13, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Millions of unpaid dollars stand between the Office of Motor Vehicles and thousands of seemingly uninsured Louisiana drivers.

But drivers, who are legally required to have insured vehicles, say they are now insured but don't have the money to pay old fines.  As a result, they've had licenses revoked and tax refunds and bank accounts seized.

Members of the House and Senate have filed bills with proposals to ease drivers' concerns, including amnesty guidelines, payment programs and an improved notification system. The OMV reports it's still owed more than $265 million in the unpaid fines.

The Senate transportation committee advanced three bills Thursday for full Senate consideration, but lawmakers said bill authors should continue to work on their proposals.

