Driver sentenced in 2016 crash that killed two kids

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The driver in a major crash that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old and 6-year-old has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Jerry Ervin III was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury.

At the time of the crash in April 2016, Ervin's blood alcohol was .21 percent. Ervin was driving northbound on Walker South Road when he attempted to pass another vehicle. Instead, he crashed into the rear of the vehicle and fled the scene.

After the first accident, Ervin drove approximately one mile before crashing into a disabled vehicle that was partially in the roadway. The arrest report states that there were five pedestrians surrounding the vehicle, including the two boys.

Neighbors in the area were assisting the occupants of the disabled vehicle as well as assisting with traffic control. Authorities say that Ervin crashed through the safety triangles and swiped another car before going into a ditch. When he attempted to get back on the roadway, Ervin hit the two juveniles.

After that, Ervin hit another vehicle at the scene and injured three other pedestrians.