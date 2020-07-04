Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH – At approximately 7:50 p.m. on July 3, 2020, State Troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 29 near Carl Loewer Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash took the life of 49-year-old Hubbard Arrington of Eunice.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Arrington was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup eastbound on LA 29 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off the roadway. Upon doing so, the Ranger traveled through a ditch and overturned.

Arrington was ejected from his car when the crash happened. He was then transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.