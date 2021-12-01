61°
Driver killed after train strikes truck in Amite
AMITE - A dump truck driver was killed after a train struck their vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. while the driver was crossing train tracks on Ponders Quarter Lane.
No one on the train was injured.
No more information was immediately available.
