61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver killed after train strikes truck in Amite

1 hour 54 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, December 01 2021 Dec 1, 2021 December 01, 2021 5:28 PM December 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AMITE - A dump truck driver was killed after a train struck their vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. while the driver was crossing train tracks on Ponders Quarter Lane.

No one on the train was injured.

Trending News

No more information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days