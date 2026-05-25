Driver extracted from vehicle after early morning crash along Highway 398 in Labadieville

LABADIEVILLE — The Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Bayou Lourse Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 398 early Monday morning.

According to the fire department, crews arrived to find one vehicle on its side off the roadway with the driver needing to be extracted.

Fire crews stabilized the vehicle and removed the driver before transporting them to a trauma center for treatment.