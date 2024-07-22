89°
Driver dead after crashing 18-wheeler, leaving cab dangling off I-10 overpass for hours
BATON ROUGE - The cab of an 18-wheeler was left dangling off an overpass on I-10 Monday morning after the vehicle jackknifed and ejected the driver.
Traffic cameras from the area of the I-10 eastbound split at I-110 showed the cab dangling over the barrier, seemingly facing into oncoming traffic. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the vehicle jackknifed and ejected the driver after the crash.
Officials said the coroner was contacted, but the identity of the victim was not yet known.
I-10 eastbound was reopened hours later.
