Driver crashed into Dollar General in Baker

Thursday, May 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A driver apparently backed into a Dollar General, crashing through the storefront and ending up inside the building Wednesday. 

Video showed crews removing the vehicle from inside the store on Main Street in Baker late Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses said it appeared the driver accidentally backed the car into the business. 

No major injuries were reported. 

