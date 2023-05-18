83°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver crashed into Dollar General in Baker
BAKER - A driver apparently backed into a Dollar General, crashing through the storefront and ending up inside the building Wednesday.
Video showed crews removing the vehicle from inside the store on Main Street in Baker late Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses said it appeared the driver accidentally backed the car into the business.
Trending News
No major injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies arrest woman who drove 12-year-old girl to Central home where she...
-
USS Kidd museum director could play key role in uncovering new revelations...
-
LSU provides update on plan to improve lighting around campus
-
Emergency roadwork shuts down interstate on two separate occasions Wednesday
-
Bills targeting fentanyl dealers sail through the legislature amid deadly epidemic