Driver charged with attempted murder after striking woman checking her mail in Livingston Parish

UPDATE: LPSO has identified the victim as Ramona Smith Lachney. Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives were notified Lachney passed away from her injuries. "As this case remains under investigations, upgraded charges against the driver are pending," Ard said.

ALBANY - Deputies arrested a woman after they say she intentionally struck another woman who was checking the mail on April 16.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the victim was on the side of Pea Ridge Road in Albany, preparing to walk to her mailbox, at the time of the crash. Deputies say 45-year-old Kimberly Kling was traveling southbound on the road when she saw the woman and intentionally swerved in her direction, striking the victim. Kling then allegedly fled the scene.



Thanks to witness accounts, deputies were able to track down Kling and arrest her on charges hit and run and attempted second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office says the motive for the attack is still unclear.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.