Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS — Newly-inducted Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees will be celebrating Mardi Gras with the Krewe of Bacchus this weekend.

The former New Orleans Saint will ride in Bacchus, whose theme this year is "Bacchus Celebrates America 250," when it rolls through Uptown New Orleans on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.

According to multiple New Orleans news outlets, Brees will be on a special float thanking the city and its fans.

"Thank you, Who Dat Nation," the float, which will also feature a statue of Brees, will say.

Brees previously acted as the parade's Grand Marshal in 2007 and 2010, the latter following the Saints' first Super Bowl win.