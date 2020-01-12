Drew Brees, Joe Burrow meet at final LSU practice Sunday

NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees attended LSU's final practice ahead of Monday's National Championship game.

Practice was held at the Saints training facility in Metairie.

Brees and LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow also met for the first time.

"You were my idol growing up," Burrow told Brees in a moment shared on social media.