Drew Brees, Joe Burrow meet at final LSU practice Sunday
NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees attended LSU's final practice ahead of Monday's National Championship game.
Practice was held at the Saints training facility in Metairie.
Brees and LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow also met for the first time.
"You were my idol growing up," Burrow told Brees in a moment shared on social media.
“I’m a @Saints fan because of you”— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 12, 2020
- @Joe_Burrow10 pic.twitter.com/szSBAKSI8x
Honored to have @drewbrees at our final practice of the season.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020
One thing left to do... Finish pic.twitter.com/GuH8fzM68K
"I like that jersey"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 13, 2020
The @DrewBrees boys meet Joe Burrow@LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/5jvplbXJ5l
