Drawing for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway will take place TODAY!

BATON ROUGE - The drawing for the winner of the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is happening today!

Over the last several weeks, you all have purchased thousands of tickets, the proceeds of which have gone toward supporting cancer treatments for children so their parents don't have to pay anything out of pocket.

Today, the winners of the giveaways will finally be announced!

At noon, the winners of the gift cards - one for $2,500 and one for $10,000 - will be drawn live on WBRZ.

Later in our 4 p.m. broadcast, we'll announce the winner of the grand prizes: a 2023 Genesis G70, and of course, a 4 bed-3 bath home on Oak Colony Drive off Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Don't miss it!