Dr. Anthony Stephens discusses scars and marks left after surgery

Local plastic surgeon, Dr. Anthony Stephens discussed scars and marks left behind after undergoing surgery.



According to Dr. Stephens, after the skin is injured the healing process usually leaves a “flat” scar.



Sometimes the scar is “hypertrophic” which means it tends to be redder and often regress spontaneously which can sometimes take a year or more to fade.



According to Stephens, injections such as cortisone/steroids can speed up the process.



The doctor says the treatment options depends on the types of scars.



There are Keloid scars: the result of an overly aggressive healing process. They extend beyond the original injury. Over time, a keloid scar may hamper movement. Treatments include surgery to remove the scar, steroid injections, or silicone sheets to flatten the scar. Smaller keloids can be treated using cryotherapy (freezing therapy using liquid nitrogen). Keloid formation can also be prevented by using pressure treatment or gel pads with silicone when you are injured. Keloid scars are most common among people with dark skin.



Contracture scars: These scars tighten skin, which can impair the ability to move. Contracture scars may also go deeper, affecting muscles and nerves.



Hypertrophic scars: These are raised, red scars that are similar to keloids but do not go beyond the boundary of the injury. Treatments include injections of steroids to reduce inflammation or silicone sheets, which flatten the scar.



Acne scars: There are many types of acne scars, ranging from deep pits to scars that are angular or wavelike in appearance. Treatment options depend on the types of acne scars you have.