Dozens of La. bars, including several in capital area, have licenses pulled in phase 3

1 hour 27 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 September 28, 2020 6:40 PM September 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - Twenty-four bars across the state, including four in East Baton Rouge Parish, have had to close since the ATC pulled their licenses for not complying with COVID-19 regulations.

Since we entered phase three Sept. 11, restaurants have been able to increase capacity to 75 percent, but bars have mostly remained closed. Bars that have food permits were able to operate like restaurants.

Most of the violations from our area came out of Livingston Parish, like Moonlight Inn in French Settlement.

“Told us that my license was suspended and gave me a hearing a day before the 30th,” said owner Candy Solar, whose permit was pulled on Sept. 18.

The Cadillac, Ice House Taproom, Mango’s Daiquiris and Top Ten Social Club are all closed in East Baton Rouge. Exact reasons for the closures weren’t given, but they could fall under several factors, including too many people, lack of masks, serving alcohol too late, or having live music.

In Moonlight Inn's case, it was operating without a food permit.

"I did. I gambled. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you. And I got busted," Solar said.

Solar wasn’t the only one to make this decision, several bars on the list also did not operate as dual bar-restaurants. Like many strapped bar owners, she says she was out of options

“Because I'm about to starve to death and lose everything I have.”

Each business gets a hearing within 10 days of suspension in order to appeal the decision.

Below is a full list of the suspended businesses.

Business

Date Suspended

Junkyard Bar

9/15/2020

Watermark Saloon

9/18/2020

Daiquiri Depot

9/18/2020

Top Ten Social Club

9/18/2020

Wherehouse Bar & Grill

9/18/2020

The Old Beer Box

9/18/2020

Moonlight Inn & Tavern

9/18/2020

Whiskey River

9/18/2020

Lenny’s

9/19/2020

Big Dog Saloon

9/19/2020

Laguna Beach Daiquiris

9/19/2020

Tipsy River

9/19/2020

Wodes Chill Spot

9/20/2020

Icehouse Taproom

9/20/2020

Cleary Tavern

9/20/2020

Déjà Vu

9/21/2020

The Hub

9/21/2020

Club Alexis 2.0

9/23/2020

Mangos Daiquiris

9/25/2020

Tropical Breeze

9/25/2020

Backwater Barn

9/25/2020

The Green Room

9/25/2020

Cadillac Café

9/25/2020

Sudz Tavern

9/25/2020
