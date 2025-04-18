75°
Latest Weather Blog
Double shooting outside BTR airport being investigated as murder-suicide
BATON ROUGE - Two men died in a double shooting Thursday night outside of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Baton Rouge Police Department officials said.
BRPD responded around Sally Ride Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The shooting started as a verbal argument and there appears to be no other suspects. Baton Rouge police later confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a murder-suicide.
The airport was not under any lockdown, officials confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Altercation between LaBelle Aire Head Start teachers leads to one arrest, both...
-
Three arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson expelled from Omega Psi...
-
2une In Previews: 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry
-
Funeral arrangements announced for Kyren Lacy
-
Anti-hazing billboard in New Orleans honors Southern student killed in hazing ritual