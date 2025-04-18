75°
Double shooting outside BTR airport being investigated as murder-suicide

2 hours 53 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, April 18 2025 Apr 18, 2025 April 18, 2025 6:26 AM April 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two men died in a double shooting Thursday night outside of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Baton Rouge Police Department officials said.

BRPD responded around Sally Ride Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The shooting started as a verbal argument and there appears to be no other suspects. Baton Rouge police later confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The airport was not under any lockdown, officials confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.

