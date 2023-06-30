DOTD workers find body along I-110 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead alongside I-110 late Thursday afternoon.

The discovery was made by DOTD workers shortly before 4 p.m. near the Governor's Mansion curve, according to Baton Rouge Police. The southbound side of the interstate was briefly shut down near the scene while police investigated.

It's still unclear how that person died or how the body got there.

This is a developing story.