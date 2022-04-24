DOTD workers ask drivers to be cautious around increasing work zones

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has some of the worst road conditions in the nation, but billions of dollars are coming to the state thanks to the infrastructure bill. This means more DOTD workers will be busy repairing interstates.

While the new projects mean road conditions will get better, those who work on them have a simple message for drivers.

Desmond Banks, a DOTD highway foreman, spends a lot of time on the road.

“It can be anywhere from drainage issues into street issues,” Banks said.

He never forgets his safety gear.

“It's more visible, especially at nighttime,” Banks said.

But sometimes, he feels drivers forget to slow down for his safety.

“Nine times out of 10, you have people driving 70 plus,” Banks said. “They're texting or just not paying attention. Just a couple of weeks ago, I had someone drive off into a hole that was six inches deep.”

DOTD workers are getting ready to be busier than before.

“We have a new funding revenue coming in,” DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mallett said. “We're going to be able to do more of our major projects that we want to do.”

This means that caution around work zones will be more important.

“Those are high speed, high traffic projects, big areas, so we need people to really pay attention once we start rolling these big projects out,” Mallett said.

Mallett urges drivers to slow down and stay focused when approaching a work zone.

“It doesn't take long to change your life or somebody else's life forever,” he said.

Banks hopes drivers stay aware of the increased work zones so that he can return home to his family every day.

“Everybody's doing their part to pay attention and watch what's going on, so we can complete the job safely and make it home,” Banks said.