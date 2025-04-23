84°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD public meeting Monday about new traffic signals in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish residents are getting new traffic signals and the Department of Transportation and Development is holding a public meeting to make sure drivers know what they mean.
DoTD said they are upgrading traffic signals throughout the parish and will include new flashing yellow arrow signals to replace a solid green light for drivers making left turns.
Trending News
The public meeting will be Monday, April 28 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Livingston Parish Council Chambers along Government Boulevard.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Jazz & Heritage Festival
-
St. Mary Parish crews working to clear debris from boat ramp caused...
-
YMCA on South Foster Drive to re-open Monday after redevelopment
-
2026 Strawberry Festival will have adjusted hours to address security concerns
-
Deputies searching for two women accused of stealing from multiple Ascension Parish...