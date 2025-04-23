DOTD public meeting Monday about new traffic signals in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish residents are getting new traffic signals and the Department of Transportation and Development is holding a public meeting to make sure drivers know what they mean.

DoTD said they are upgrading traffic signals throughout the parish and will include new flashing yellow arrow signals to replace a solid green light for drivers making left turns.

The public meeting will be Monday, April 28 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Livingston Parish Council Chambers along Government Boulevard.