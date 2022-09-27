DOTD planning upgrades to overpass district once I-10 widening project starts

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday afternoon was business as usual under the overpass at Perkins Road.

New restaurants have been popping up left and right, like Unleaded BBQ, which just opened five weeks ago.

“The neighborhood is very receptive to having something new, something fun, something fresh in this area so it’s been very good to us," said Phillip Beard, head chef at Unleaded BBQ.

Beard says the clientele is largely made up of families; many of them who utilize the walkways and bike paths near the area. It's the type of crowd DOTD plans to cater to, with new plans for upgraded lighting and green space once the I-10 widening project starts.

“We get a lot of families from the lake area and then right in the garden district as well that like to utilize the pathways and the bike paths to get here. So, with that being done it actually helps out our businesses a lot more," Beard said.

The improvements in safety and accessibility will likely receive a warm welcome from overpass-area businesses. You can view those plans here.