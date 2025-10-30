DOTD joins other state agencies to encourage drivers to buckle up, put their phones down

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, in partnership with state agencies and Destination Zero Deaths, encouraged drivers to buckle up and put their phones down on Thursday.

Thursday was Buckle Up, Phone Down Day and DOTD, along with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the Louisiana State Police, recognized the growing participation of Louisiana high school students and community members in the Buckle Up, Phone Down campaign.

The campaign encourages drivers and passengers alike to take a personal pledge to end distracted driving and increase seat belt use.

“Safety starts with each of us,” DOTD Secretary Glenn Ledet. “Every time someone buckles their seat belt or chooses not to look at their phone behind the wheel, they’re helping to move Louisiana closer to zero roadway deaths.”

According to DOTD, distracted driving contributed to 25% of all crash fatalities in Louisiana in 2024.

The campaign launched in September and has seen high school students across the state participate in the anti-distracted driving initiative through the Buckle Up, Phone Down Video and Pledge Contest, which ends Friday.

Members of the public can still take part by signing the Buckle Up, Phone Down pledge online, committing to not use their phones for calls, texting, browsing the web or social media while driving. The pledge also has passengers speak up if they feel unsafe and remind the driver to stay focused, as well as always wear a seat belt and encourage others to do the same.