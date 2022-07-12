DOTD inspecting Mississippi River bridge; rolling closures to be expected

BATON ROUGE - It's just another part of the job, keeping the Horace Wilkinson bridge safe for the 125,000 drivers who cross it daily.

Tuesday marks the second day for crews doing routine inspections with a slight adjustment to mitigate traffic congestion.

"What we’re doing on this particular bridge inspection is we’re using rope access. And so what we do in the morning at 6 is we’ll drive through there as early as we can, we’ll drive through and drop off people and equipment at the different ladders along the Mississippi River Bridge. So there’s not a lane closure for the day," Rodney Mallett with DOTD said.

The plan is to have rolling closures from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day until July 30, weather permitting. This way, Mallett says, is a more traffic-friendly method.

“Two days on a Saturday and Sunday in August, we’re going to have to have lane closures to inspect the areas where they can’t reach. But in the past, we’d have week-long, one-lane closures," Mallett said.

The bridge is federally required to be inspected at least once every two years. The eastbound side will be checked first, then crews will inspect the westbound side.