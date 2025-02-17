40°
DOTD holding press conference discussing closure of Washington Street exit
BATON ROUGE - Friday, DOTD handed out flyers mentioning the potential closure of the Washington Street exit. Now, the Department is hosting a press conference to discuss it further.
The press conference will discuss the ongoing I-10 widening project and the closure of the Washington Street/Lorri Burgess Avenue exit.
That meeting is being held at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here.
