DOTD extends deadline for comments on I-10 widening

BATON ROUGE - The public now has until the end of the day Sunday, March 26, to submit comments regarding the massive overhaul of I-10 in and around Baton Rouge.

DOTD extended the deadline for feedback and for questions about the redesigned highway, which serves as the busiest artery in the Capital Area.

The department also made available exhibits that were shown at an open house earlier this month. Those files can be accessed here. Comments can be submitted through a link at that page.

Construction is in the early stages and is expected to last five years. Early work includes the relocation of utility lines, the creation of a temporary westbound land from Acadian to I-110 and the build-out of a permanent land addition to the I-10 westbound curve towards the Mississippi River Bridge at I-110.

