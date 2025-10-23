76°
DOTD crews starting months-long work to patch, overlay La. 30 in Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is starting construction on a $3 million project to patch, mill and overlay La. 30 between La. 74 in Iberville Parish and the East Baton Rouge Parish line.
Starting Thursday, Oct. 30, motorists can expect daily alternating lane closures as crews replace guardrails, mailboxes and roadway striping.
Work will take place Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. DOTD says that flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone, and one lane of travel will remain open at all times.
The work will continue through Feb. 6, 2026.
