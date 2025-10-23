76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD crews starting months-long work to patch, overlay La. 30 in Iberville Parish

1 hour 51 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 10:09 AM October 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is starting construction on a $3 million project to patch, mill and overlay La. 30 between La. 74 in Iberville Parish and the East Baton Rouge Parish line.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 30, motorists can expect daily alternating lane closures as crews replace guardrails, mailboxes and roadway striping.

Work will take place Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. DOTD says that flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone, and one lane of travel will remain open at all times. 

The work will continue through Feb. 6, 2026.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days