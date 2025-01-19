45°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD crews pre-treating roads across the state ahead of expected wintry weather
BATON ROUGE - Department of Transportation and Development crews are working to pre-treat roads across Louisiana before wintry weather that is expected in the capital area Tuesday.
DOTD shared photos of trucks treating roadways from Shreveport to East Feliciana Parish.
