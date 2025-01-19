45°
DOTD crews pre-treating roads across the state ahead of expected wintry weather

Sunday, January 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Department of Transportation and Development crews are working to pre-treat roads across Louisiana before wintry weather that is expected in the capital area Tuesday. 

DOTD shared photos of trucks treating roadways from Shreveport to East Feliciana Parish. 

To see the Storm Station forecast, click here. 

