DOTD announces overnight lane closures on I-12 eastbound between split, Essen Lane

Saturday, April 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — On Saturday and Sunday night, multiple lanes on Interstate 12 eastbound will be closed between the I-10/I-12 split to Essen Lane as crews remove temporary barriers, the state Department of Transportation and Development announced.

From Saturday at 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, the leftmost lane will be closed. Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, the two left lanes will be closed.

From Sunday at 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, the rightmost lane will be closed. Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, the two right lanes will be closed.

Additionally, I-12 westbound between Essen Lane to College Drive will have a left lane closure on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., as well as Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for temporary barrier installation as part of the ongoing College Drive Flyover Project.

