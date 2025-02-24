DOTD announces nightly closures for left lanes of I-12 eastbound for permanent barrier painting

BATON ROUGE — Left lanes on Interstate 12 eastbound from the I-10/I-12 split to Essen Lane will be closed nightly starting Monday as crews do permanent barrier painting.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the closures will be in effect until Thursday.

Additionally, DOTD says that the leftmost lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the two left lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m.

I-10 eastbound will also have a left lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday from the split to Essen for temporary striping installation. This will only be for one night, DOTD says.

The temporary closures come a few days after crews shifted traffic into a new configuration that sees I-12 westbound lanes move to the left before the interstates merge, becoming the left lanes of I-10 westbound as part of the ongoing College Flyover Project.