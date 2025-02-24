62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD announces nightly closures for left lanes of I-12 eastbound for permanent barrier painting

2 hours 55 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2025 Feb 24, 2025 February 24, 2025 3:24 PM February 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Left lanes on Interstate 12 eastbound from the I-10/I-12 split to Essen Lane will be closed nightly starting Monday as crews do permanent barrier painting.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the closures will be in effect until Thursday.

Additionally, DOTD says that the leftmost lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the two left lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m.

I-10 eastbound will also have a left lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday from the split to Essen for temporary striping installation. This will only be for one night, DOTD says.

Trending News

The temporary closures come a few days after crews shifted traffic into a new configuration that sees I-12 westbound lanes move to the left before the interstates merge, becoming the left lanes of I-10 westbound as part of the ongoing College Flyover Project.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days