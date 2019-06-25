79°
Donations pour in for ransacked animal shelter after overnight break-in

6 hours 43 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 June 25, 2019 11:41 AM June 25, 2019 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NEW ROADS - Hours after WBRZ first reported that the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter lost most of its supplies in a burglary Monday night, the facility has raised more than $10,000 in online donations.

Staff at the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter confirmed Tuesday morning that all of its medical supplies, including vaccinations, syringes and antibiotics, were cleaned out in a late night break-in. Other necessities like dog food and soap were also stolen.

The shelter made a plea on Facebook Tuesday for the supplies so that it could continue operating. As of Tuesday afternoon, the shelter's Facebook page has crossed the $10,000 mark, and even more supplies are being delivered to their doorstep.

"It feels so good to have people who love animals as much as I do..." said Carol Vincent, the shelter's director. "We have people all over the state, people out of state who are trying to help us."

Anyone interested in contributing can make a donation on the shelter's Facebook page by clicking HERE. Below is a list of supplies the shelter is looking to restock.

-Betadine
-Alcohol
-Peroxide
-Neosporin
-Anti-diarrhea and allergy medication
-bandages
-tape
-treats
-dog food (specifically Retriever mini chunk, which can be ordered from Tractor Supply in New Roads)

Anyone looking to contact the shelter directly can email pcashelter@hotmail.com or call (225) 718-1114.

The sheriff's office confirmed it is investigating the incident but said there are no leads at this time.

