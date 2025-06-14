Donaldsonville Juneteenth Musical Festival celebrates 30 years

DONALDSONVILLE -- Donaldsonville's Juneteenth Music Festival celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday, and the rain didn't dampen people's enthusiasm for the music or the food.

"My parents started it in 1995. We're in Louisiana Square today, but they started it in Crescent Park, which is a small park around the corner. When they got there, there were maybe only a handful of people. My family, a few friends, and the Mayor," Festival Chair Person Tamiko Francis Garrison said.

Since the first event, not only has it switched locations to Louisiana Square, but it has continued to bring a diverse group of people to the festival each year.

"This is a great tradition and an incredible place to celebrate Juneteenth because of our rich cultural history and diversity," Ascension Parish Government Deputy CAO Pam Matassa said.

The festival got underway at 11 a.m. Following the first music performance, the festival awarded several African-American local businesses with plaques in recognition of operating for decades.

"We honored seven African-American businesses, one has been open for 150 years and that's one of my family members. It's Donaldsonville Marble & Granite," Garrison said.

One of the businesses honored with a plaque was J's Liquor in Donaldsonville. Their manager, Florence Nelson, says the key to their success and operation for so long has been family.

"My mom and dad ran it for a while, then one of my brothers took it over and then these two took it and made it into the liquor store, and we've been running it since," Nelson said.

People of all ages found something they enjoyed, whether it was the music for the adults or some bubbles for the kids.

"We enjoyed it, man. I'm especially excited about the music lineup. That's one of my favorites. The food is great. My boy had a plain cheeseburger," festival goer Jamal Francis said.

Garrison said the fun, the food and the fellowship all serve as a remembrance of perhaps the most disturbing and still challenging part of U.S. history. Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery after the Civil War.

"I want them to take away that freedom is not free. We have to fight for our freedom, and our ancestors before us did just that. They fought for their freedom, so we have to make sure that we continue to fight for ours," Garrison said.

Garrison says these last 30 years have been all about celebrating food, fun, family, and freedom.