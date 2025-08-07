Donaldsonville High students start school year with new cosmetology program

DONALDSONVILLE — Students across the capital region went back to school Thursday, and students at Donaldsonville High School are learning about cosmetology with hands-on experience.

The school has a newly implemented cosmetology class where students can learn all the different elements within the field to get a jump start on a future career.

"They'll get to touch on everything. They'll get spa, they'll get nails, they'll touch a little bit on the hair," instructor Greigilar Scott said. "Like they'll get to do everything in cosmetology, so it's a touch and go again just to make sure it's something they really wanna do."

Students officially start the program on Monday.